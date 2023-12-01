Two U.S. Navy Sailors Seriously Injured in Romania Crash
SCARY
Two U.S. Navy sailors were seriously injured in a road accident in Romania on Wednesday night. A group of seven sailors attached to Naval Support Facility Deveselu were involved in the single-vehicle crash in the southern city of Caracal, a spokesperson for the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Public Affairs office told The Daily Beast. “Two sailors were transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment after sustaining serious injuries,” the spokesperson said. “The remaining five sailors sustained minor injuries and returned to base following the incident. NSF Deveselu is fully cooperating with local Romanian authorities as they investigate the circumstances of the accident.” According to the Navy, NSF Deveselu is “the first Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility placed into operation, providing support to NATO's overall ballistic missile defense (BMD) system.”