Two U.S. Officials Working on Drug Case Killed in Car Accident in Mexico
Two American officials supporting local efforts to combat cartel operations were killed in a car accident in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson shared the news in a statement posted on X. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency (AEI), and an AEI officer in this accident,“ Johnson said. ”We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.” The four officials were on a mission to destroy secret labs in the state of Morelos, state authorities told Reuters. The two American officials have not yet been identified. The accident comes two months after Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the cartel leader known as “El Mencho,” was killed by the Mexican military, which spurred violence across the country.