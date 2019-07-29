CHEAT SHEET
Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
Two American service members were killed in an attack by a member of Afghanistan’s national army, according to a source from the Defense Department. While inspecting a new operations base, the two troops were bombarded with gunfire from a guard tower. The service members were part of Train Advise Assist Command-South (AAC-South) led by Army Brigadier General Miles Brown, which oversees operations in the provinces of Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, and Daykundi. The gunman was arrested and the Pentagon is withholding the names of the slain men until it completes its notification process. This attack brings the Defense Department’s 2019 death toll in Afghanistan up to 12.