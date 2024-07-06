Two U.S. Women Raped in Shocking Ordeal in Sicily: Reports

Two Italian men were arrested on Friday after they were accused of splitting up—and then raping—two American women, according to local media reports.

Police told Corriere Del Mezzogiorno that the two men rode up to the women while on a scooter as the women tried to use a cigarette vending machine in Syracuse, a city in Sicily. As the men pretended to offer their help to the women, both of whom were in the country to study, they conspired to separate the two.

Eventually, the two men succeeded, according to police. One woman was allegedly assaulted near a marina, while another was allegedly abducted to a home and raped there. Both women reported their attacks to police on Thursday, and the men were taken into custody on Friday.

According to ANSA, the suspects were arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The identities of those involved have not been released, though Rai claims the men are originally from Syracuse.

The attack came months after a Canadian woman was raped in Palermo, Sicily’s largest city. U.S. State Department currently has a level two travel advisory for Italy, warning against potential terrorist attacks.