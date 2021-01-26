CHEAT SHEET
Two Virginia Police Officers Fired After Allegedly Participating in Capitol Riot
Two Virginia police officers facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have since lost their jobs. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department, the town announced in a statement Tuesday. “The actions by two have driven our beautiful town into the national spotlight in ways that do not reflect our whole community and the people who call Rocky Mount home,” the town wrote in the statement. Fracker and Robertson are both facing charges of being on restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. According to court records, after the riot, Fracker bragged to friends that he “pissed” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s toilet.