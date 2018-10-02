Two Women Arrested With Stormy Daniels Sue Ohio Vice Officers

CHEAT SHEET
The two women who were arrested this July alongside porn star Stormy Daniels filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Columbus Police vice officers who apprehended them, claiming that the cops fabricated parts of the criminal complaint against them as part of a larger political effort to harm Daniels for suing President Trump. ABC6 reports that all three women were arrested on July 11 at a local strip club for allegedly touching patrons. But soon after the arrests, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that the arrests were a “setup” and “politically motivated.” The vice unit has been temporarily suspended, as the police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation into the allegations.