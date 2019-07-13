CHEAT SHEET
Police: Two Women Escape From Doomsday Prep Farm Where They Were Held Captive
A Florida couple is facing charges of physical and sexual abuse after two women escaped their farm and told police they had been held captive and abused for years while simultaneously being forced to prepare for Armageddon, police say. Wakulla County Sheriff's office detectives raided the Crawfordville residence Friday and arrested Mirko Ceska, 58, and Regina Ceska, 55. “The females described Mr. and Mrs. Ceska as doomsday preppers who had getaway properties located throughout the United States and food rations and weapons stored in the event of a major calamity,” the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. The two victims were said to be under the “custodial responsibility” of the Ceskas, but police have not yet disclosed their ages. They told police they were “not allowed to go anywhere, couldn't have friends, couldn't have cell phones, nor talk to people in public places” and that they were ordered to “always look happy.” If they didn’t smile in public, police said, they were beaten or deprived of food as punishment.