Two Women Go on Camera to Accuse Andrew Tate of Rape and Abuse

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

Misogynist social media influencer Andrew Tate is facing allegations that he raped and strangled two women.

After attacking one of the women, Tate allegedly wrote her a text that read: “I love raping you.”

The victim also claimed he texted her: “Are you seriously so offended I strangled you a little bit?”

The shocking claims about Washington DC-born Tate, 37, were reported by the BBC. They are separate allegations to the charges he is currently facing in Romania, where he is under house arrest accused of human trafficking and forming an organized group to sexually exploit women.

A third woman told the BBC that she was raped by Tate’s younger influencer brother Tristan, 36, who also faces trial in Romania. Both brothers deny the charges.

The rape claims against Tate were made by British women who dated Tate when he was living in Luton, England, about ten years ago.

One woman, using the name Anna, told the BBC that she went back to the former kickboxer’s house after going on a couple of dates with him in 2013.

“He started kissing me... and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not. Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” she is reported to have said.

She said she received the sick texts after being raped. In one voice note, Tate allegedly told her: “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it.”

He is also alleged to have texted her: “And watching u let me while still debating if its a good idea or not. I like the conflict you have. And you do have it. Don't deny it.”

The BBC said that Tate declined to comment when asked about the messages.

“Anna” said she told police about the attack but the authorities decided there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges.

Another woman, calling herself Sienna, told the BBC that she had a one-night stand with Tate and met him a few months later. “We went to my bedroom... and we started having sex,” she said. “That was when he put his hands around my throat.”

She claimed she struggled to breathe, and went unconscious. When she came around, she said he was still having sex with her.

“I was absolutely terrified. I just remember gasping for air... It was rape. One of the whites of my eyes had just gone completely red - apparently it's quite common in domestic abuse cases where there's been strangulation,” she said, adding that she did not report the attack to the police.

The two women are suing Tate, along with two other women, in London’s High Court. He is refuting the claims.

The YouTube and TikTok influencer denied ever having sex with a woman without their consent or using strangulation in an interview in June last year, the BBC said.

Another British woman, using the name Daisy, said she was dating Tristan Tate in the U.K. and he encouraged her to work for the brothers’ webcam business in Romania. Despite breaking up with him after arriving in the eastern European country, “Daisy” said he put his hands around her throat and raped her, according to the BBC.

Tristan Tate had no comment on the allegation when it was put to him by the BBC.

Andrew Tate has continued to insist that he has done nothing wrong.