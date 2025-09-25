Aggressive waves swept away two women and a child after posing for photos during Typhoon Ragasa. The video, filmed in the South Horizons district of Hong Kong, captured a huge wave rising quickly above them and crashing, pushing them several feet into a metal fence. The wave receded around them, leaving them struggling to get back on their feet. More than 2 million people relocated across the area in preparation for the super-typhoon that hit. Typhoon Ragasa weakened after causing deaths in Taiwan and the Philippines earlier this week. By Thursday, it was no longer as strong but was moving west along the southern coast of China toward Vietnam. The storm caused flooding in the streets and homes in the economic hub of Guangdong province. In the province, half a million households lost power and more than 100,000 trees were damaged. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed government agencies and authorities to protect their infrastructure. They sought to protect hospitals, dams, and other coastal assets. The government executed evacuation protocols and search and rescue operations.

WATCH: Moment selfie-taking women are swept away after being pummelled by a huge wave while posing for pictures by the sea during Typhoon Ragasahttps://t.co/xrfToBJ0lO pic.twitter.com/pz2TNjSLb0 — Video Forensics (@Video_Forensics) September 25, 2025

Daily Mail