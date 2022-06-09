Yes, Two People Really Did Fall in Vat of Chocolate at Pennsylvania M&M’s Factory

Read it at PennLive
Two people ended up in one of Roald Dahl’s nightmares—or dreams, depending on one’s tastes—when they fell into a tank of chocolate at the Mars M&M’s factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon. According to a Lancaster County dispatch, the pair were not injured but required assistance to get out of the waist-high chocolate so a rescue crew was sent to the facility. First responders cut a hole in the tank to help them get out. As of now, Augustus Gloop has not publicly commented on the situation.