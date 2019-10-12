CHEAT SHEET
INNOCENT
Two-Year-Old Baltimore Boy Shot During Road Rage Incident
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach during a road rage incident in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday. Police say the boy was inside a car that had honked and gone around several stopped vehicles that would not move after the light turned green at an intersection. According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, after the car turned the corner, a gray or silver minivan followed and fired a weapon inside the car with the child inside. He described the suspect as a heavyset black man with dreadlocks. According to Harrison, the boy is in “somewhat stable condition” and is expected to survive.
“Whoever you are, please turn yourself in. You shot a child. Whoever you thought you were shooting at, you didn’t shoot. You shot a child,” Harrison said. More than 260 people have been killed, and over 620 people have been wounded, from gun violence in Baltimore this year. Harrison said the boy’s shooting is an example of the city’s “culture of violence.” The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.