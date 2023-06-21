Two-Year-Old in Ohio Kills Pregnant Mom in Accidental Shooting
TRAGIC
A two-year-old accidentally shot and killed their pregnant mother in Ohio after getting their hands on a loaded handgun, according to police. Local TV station WEWS reported that Laura Ilg, 31, called police in Norwalk, Ohio on Friday afternoon to alert them she’d been shot and couldn’t breath. “She explained she was 33 weeks pregnant, and her 2-year-old just accidentally shot her in the back with a firearm,” the Norwalk police chief said. “She was still very conscious, of course, struggling at the time.” When police arrived, they found a handgun on the nightstand and two other loaded weapons—a shotgun and a rifle—in the home. Police continue to investigate the case and are trying to determine whether it would’ve been possible for a two-year-old to pull the trigger on Ilg’s handgun.