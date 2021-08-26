Man Sentenced to Six Years for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor

Read it at AP
A Michigan man was sentenced to six years Wednesday for his involvement in a plot to kidnap his state’s governor. Ty Garbin was angry at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. He agreed to testify against the other five men on trial for the alleged plot. He said in court, “I cannot even begin to imagine the amount of stress and fear her family felt because of my actions. And for that I am truly sorry.” Garbin and his alleged co-conspirators went so far as to construct a replica of Whitmer’s vacation house and practice assaulting it with guns.