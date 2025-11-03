Tylenol-Maker Bought for $40B Despite RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims

Former News Anchor Charged After Mom Stabbed to Death
CHILLING CRIME
A former news anchor in Missouri was arrested for allegedly stabbing her elderly mom to death on Halloween. Angelynn Mock, 47, a former anchor for FOX 2 in St. Louis and KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City, was charged with first-degree murder after officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home Friday morning in Wichita, Kansas. Police discovered her mother, marriage and family therapist Anita Avers, 80, unresponsive in bed with multiple stabbing wounds. Avers was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Mock was found outside the home with cuts on her hands. Alyssa Castro, who was in her car with her boyfriend across the street, said a woman approached their car soaked in blood and begged Castro’s boyfriend to use his phone to call 911. Dispatchers who received the call told authorities that the “calling party stabbed the mother to save herself.” Mock was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. No motive has been released for the killing.