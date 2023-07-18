Man Charged in Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally Charged Again for Jan. 6
BACK-TO-BACK
Tyler Bradley Dykes just recently finished serving a felony sentence for bearing a torch during a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. But he could already be headed back to prison—this time for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Federal investigators say the 25-year-old South Carolinian, arrested this week, joined a mob of rioters who forced their way into the Capitol. In doing so, Dykes allegedly assaulted cops and stole an officer’s riot shield, “raising it over his head to keep it from them.” Court records say that law enforcement pepper sprayed him in an effort to get back the shield, which Dykes was allegedly holding as he paraded around the Capitol. Dykes was previously arrested in February for marching in the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Investigators believe him to still have ties to far-right extremist groups.