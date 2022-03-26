CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Teacher Released From Russian Captivity in Ukraine
A Minnesota man taken prisoner in Ukraine by Russian forces has been released, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced Friday. Tyler Jacob, a 28-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, was detained earlier this month at a checkpoint in Russian-controlled Crimea. In a statement from Klobuchar’s office cited by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the senator said she is “grateful that we were able to bring him to safety,” and that Jacob is now with his wife and daughter. Jacob moved to the Black Sea city of Kherson in November to teach English and be closer to his Ukrainian girlfriend. The couple married in January.