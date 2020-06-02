Man Charged With Murdering Teen During Chaotic Scenes in Indianapolis on Sunday

Read it at Fox 59
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murdering a black man during chaotic melees in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning. According to court records, Tyler Newby claimed he shot 18-year-old Dorian Murrell once after he was pushed to the ground and saw Murrell standing over him. Witnesses told police Murrell was unarmed and it wasn’t clear if Murrell was the one who pushed Newby to the ground. The fatal shooting was one of two that occurred on the same night in downtown Indianapolis, where protests and clashes with police have been ongoing.