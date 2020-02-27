Tyler Perry Hires Pathologist Michael Baden to Perform 2nd Autopsy on Nephew Found Dead in Jail Cell
Actor Tyler Perry said on Thursday that he hired a forensic pathologist to conduct a second autopsy on his nephew, Gavin Porter, who reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday in the prison where he was serving 20 years for killing his father in front of his mother, who is also Perry’s sister. “Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison,” Perry wrote in a Facebook post. “I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and or getting it wrong.” Perry said he is awaiting the results from the autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden, whom he hired. Porter, 26, was found dead in his prison cell in Louisiana on Tuesday night. He was convicted of manslaughter for killing his father, Gary Wayne Porter, in the family’s home in 2016.
“Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me,” Perry added. “Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come.”