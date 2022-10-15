Texas Teen Who Vanished With Mom Found With Body in Trunk

A Texas teen who disappeared with his mother was found in Nebraska—with the body of a woman in his car trunk.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was seriously injured when he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced.

The woman found in the car has not been identified, and the fate of Michelle Bainter-Roenz, 49, was not confirmed.

Mother and son were last seen in Humble, Texas, on Thursday morning before police reported them missing. An alert for a black 2011 Mazda was issued, and that is the vehicle Nebraska police spotted.

Social media posts show Bainter-Roenz is a married mom of two teenagers who is active in the animal-fostering community. Tyler Roenz runs track in high school.