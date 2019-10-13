CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SPILLING SECRETS

    Los Angeles Angels’ PR Man Says He Supplied Late Pitcher Tyler Skaggs With Oxycodone: ESPN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

    The Los Angeles Angels’ director of communications reportedly told investigators that he supplied oxycodone to pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who choked to death on his own vomit while drugged-up in July. ESPN reports that Eric Kay told Drug Enforcement Administration agents that he and Skaggs abused the opioid together for years and that team officials knew about Skaggs’ drug problem. Kay, who is on paid leave from the team while he undergoes substance abuse treatment, also told the DEA that he was with Skaggs, 27, hours before his death and saw him snort crushed pills, ESPN said.

    Read it at ESPN