Software Firm Used by U.S. Election Officials Says It’s Been Targeted by Unknown Hackers
YOU WERE WARNED
Just days ago, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that foreign hackers might attempt to break into websites handling election results in November. Now, a software firm whose products are used by U.S. states and counties to share election data has confirmed that it has suffered a mysterious hack by an unknown party. Tyler Technologies’ products are used by elections officials to display voting results—exactly the kind of product that intelligence officials warned may be vulnerable to foreign manipulation on Election Day. In an email to customers seen by Reuters, the firm said there had been a “security incident involving unauthorized access to our internal phone and information technology systems by an unknown third party.” However, the company added that it did not believe clients’ software was breached.