Tyler, The Creator Blasts Ex-Collaborators for Allegedly Selling His Demos
‘DAMNNNN U THIRSTY’
Tyler, The Creator this week fired off several irritated tweets accusing a pair of former collaborators, Brandun Deshay and Tyler Major, of selling his unfinished music on Discord. Both Deshay, who also goes by Ace Hashimoto, and Major worked with Tyler on his music collective Odd Future more than a decade ago. “b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok,” Tyler wrote on Twitter. In a separate tweet, he called his unreleased, unidentified tracks “true personal stolen stuff,” and added: “no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.” The callout was first reported by HipHopDX. On Sunday, Deshay denied Tyler’s claims, saying in a statement to Variety: “I’ve done everything I wanted to in music and at this point, I just create because it’s fun. I don’t even make music for money at this point in my life, so does his claim even make sense? LOL, get real.”