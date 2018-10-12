Tyndall Air Force Base Suffered ‘Catastrophic’ Damage in Hurricane Michael

CHEAT SHEET
Many structures on Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base suffered a “complete loss” as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to Facebook posts from the base Thursday night. “Damage across the base is extensive,” the post said, detailing the significant roof and siding damage that impacted almost all of the base’s buildings. The devastation can also be seen in photos from NOAA posted by the website Stars and Stripes. “The flight line is devastated. Every building has severe damage,” the Facebook post continued. “Many buildings are a complete loss. The hurricane completely destroyed the Tyndall marina. The structures and docks are gone. The drone runway, AFCEC labs, and Silver Flag areas all sustained catastrophic damage. Tyndall Elementary School sustained severe damage.”
The post adds that the base remains closed, and that it does not yet have power. “I ask that you also keep in your thoughts and prayers tonight our friends and neighbors in our local community,” the base wrote in another post. “Our area has never seen a storm like this one. We will rebuild together.” As the Daily Beast previously reported, other regions have been similarly devastated by Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm to ever hit the Florida Panhandle. The death toll of the Category 4 storm, which currently stands at 11, is still rising.