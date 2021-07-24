CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Olympic Nightmares: COVID, Heat—and Now a Typhoon
WHAT NEXT?
Read it at ESPN
A typhoon has set its sights on Tokyo in the middle of the Olympics, forcing some rowing events to be rescheduled. The wild weather is expected early next week—adding yet another layer of uncertainty to Summer Games already dealing with COVID-19, extreme heat, and even a bear on the loose. “Unlike an earthquake, we’re able to predict the path of a typhoon so we can make plans, and indeed when it comes to rowing, as a preventative measure, we have decided to change the schedule for the event,” said Takaya Masa, spokesperson of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, according to ESPN. “Changing the schedule is not a rare event, and we understand the burden it’ll have on athletes.”