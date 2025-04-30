Scouted

Typology’s Vitamin C-Powered Glow Drops Give Me Instant Glass Skin

Plus, my favorite way to use the cult-favorite French brand’s hero product.

Like most of my beauty-obsessed friends, I am on a never-ending quest to achieve ‘glass skin.’ As a beauty writer, I’ve tried a laundry list of glow-boosting formulas (think semi-sheer liquid formulas with bronzy tint) that promise lit-from-within skin. Still, I hadn’t quite found the right complexion lineup to achieve the coveted look until I recently discovered an impromptu mixture that changed everything.

I first discovered Typology’s Glow Drops more than two years ago when the French prestige beauty brand was introduced to the U.S. market. I received a selection of products to try, and, like any assortment, I was immediately drawn to some more than others. I was drawn to the Glow Drops instantly—the pocket-sized bottle of glimmery goodness was the first product I reached for.

I opened the bottle and tapped a few slightly shimmery drops onto parts of my cheekbones and temples. I loved the natural, dewy finish that resulted in zero pilling or weird dry marks. I loved them so much that I started keeping the bottle in my car for the on-the-go glow touch-ups (I know, not the best place to store skincare), but they got lost in the shuffle, and I forgot about them.

Typology T31 -Glow Drops With 5% Vitamin C + Aloe Vera
Infused with brightening vitamin C and soothing aloe vera, these lightly tinted glow drops give you an instant radiance and complexion-enhancing benefits over time.
See At Typology$37

Fast forward to a month ago, I was cleaning out my car, and lo and behold, those drops reappeared. And just like that, they made it right back to my everyday makeup bag. This time, however, I was going to use them in a new way. In the past, I wasn’t someone who mixed any sort of glow product with foundation because the products I used never gave me the finish I was after. They’d make my makeup look splotchy and didn’t play well with my other skincare and makeup. On a whim, I decided to mix the Typology Glow Drops with my current favorite foundation, the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation. The result? A glassy (not greasy) glow.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation
This foundation alone already imparts a lit-from-within glow as is, but whoa—when I tell you I gasped at the sight of the glow drop and foundation combo, I’m not joking.
See At Sephora$34

Pro tip: In addition to the glow-getting formula mixture, the trick to achieving a seamless glass skin effect (or any complexion look that requires mixing products) is to apply lightweight products with a very light hand, from the bottom to the top of your face. This is something I learned during a private Makeup By Ariel masterclass, where he demonstrated his meticulous technique firsthand. Since then, my face makeup application has never been the same.

Not to brag, but every time I wear this combination out in public (especially to beauty events), I get endless compliments on my glowing skin. I love mixing them into my foundation, but the Glow Drops are also gorgeous worn alone over your skincare or on top of makeup as a subtle highlighter. I wish I could credit sleeping ten hours a night and chugging gallons of water each day, but the truth is it’s this complexion concoction.

