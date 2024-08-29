Tyra Banks Is Coming Back to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway
ROOTING FOR YOU
Tyra Banks is back with a vengeance. The iconic America’s Next Top Model host announced Wednesday that she will walk in the equally-as-iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it returns to New York City later this year. In a video posted to Instagram, she and fellow model Gigi Hadid joined forces to tease the forthcoming October 15 show, with Banks handing Hadid a golden invitation and telling her “see you there” over Chappell Roan’s ‘Femininomenon.’ As an Angel, Banks walked in nine shows for the lingerie behemoth. (Hadid walked in three, as well as last year’s streamed Tour.) The last time the classic version of the runway show ran was in 2018, with 2019’s event being called off amid a turbulent time for the company. Facing dwindling ratings, declining sales, and fierce criticism over a lack of inclusivity in its stable of models, the company shelved the show while it worked on a rebrand. In May, the pivot was rolled out. “We’ve read the comments and heard you,” an accompanying Instagram caption read. “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love.”