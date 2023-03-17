Tyra Banks Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘It’s Time’

Tyra Banks is moving on from Dancing With the Stars. After three seasons spent hosting the celebrity competition show, Banks will not return next season and is instead looking to pursue new business ventures, per Variety.

Banks—who joined DWTS in 2020, replacing ex-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews—hinted at her exit when she told TMZ on Thursday that she’s an “entrepreneur at heart.”

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom,” Banks elaborated. “I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV.”

Banks is certainly no stranger to TV; in addition to her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, she hosted and produced the modeling television competition America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2015 and enjoyed a stint hosting America’s Got Talent.

Beyond TV, Banks has had a groundbreaking career all around; she was the first Black model to appear on the covers of Sports Illustrated and GQ, and she’s founded several companies and even penned a work of fiction, ModelLand. In 2012, she also received a degree from Harvard University’s Executive Education Owner/President Manager Program.

Banks’ exit will mark just one more blow for Dancing With the Stars, which moved from ABC to Disney+ last season. Len Goodman, who has been a judge since the show’s premiere in 2005, announced his exit last season, citing a desire to spend more time with his family in his native Britain.