Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation

Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation over the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on the streaming platform in February and prominently featured the model. In a copy of the lawsuit filed by the 52-year-old Banks on Saturday and obtained by People, she claims that just 16 minutes of her three-hour interview were used in the docuseries, and that the clips were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.” Banks alleges the producers created a “false narrative,” claiming she was not informed that contestant Shandi Sullivan, 44, who appeared in the docuseries, would later describe being sexually assaulted while filming America’s Next Top Model, and that she was not given an opportunity to respond to accusations. It also states that during her Netflix interview, Banks acknowledged she remembered Sullivan’s account. The Daily Beast has reached out to Netflix for comment.