Five Memphis Cops Arrested After Horrific Beating of Tyre Nichols

A group of Memphis police officers involved in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols were arrested and indicted Thursday ahead of the expected release of video capturing the fatal encounter.

Nichols, who police said was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7, was hospitalized after the incident, and died three days later when doctors removed life support.

Five police officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith—were fired shortly after the fiasco. All were members of a fairly new, specialized anti-crime unit.

The officers have been indicted by a grand jury on charges “ranging from second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression,” according to a tweet by Nichols family lawyer Benjamin Crump.

On Thursday, four of the officers were listed in local jail records. A lawyer for the fifth, Martin, confirmed to CNN that his client had been indicted.

“I’m glad they got arrested at least,” Nichols’ best friend Kristopher Volker told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “It gives me faith that [the] system is trying to do the right thing.”

Volker’s wife, Christina Chacon, echoed that she was pleased by the district attorney’s swift action.

“Nothing will bring Tyre back but I’m glad he’s getting justice,” she told The Daily Beast via text. “What those 5 police officers did was horrible and they need to pay for killing my best friend. So many people were affected by his death. And making an example of these officers hopefully will keep something like this from happening to anyone else.”

Two of the officers, Mills Jr. and Martin, retained attorneys in anticipation a Thursday press conference by the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, and are due to hold their own later in the afternoon, according to Fox 13.

The five cops may not be the only ones to get in trouble for Nichols’ brutal arrest. Late Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department announced that more officers were under investigation for an incident that even Police Chief Cerelyn Davis called “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

“When the video is released in the coming days, you will see for yourselves,” Davis said Wednesday. She also called for an independent investigation of the force’s specialized units.

After pulling Nichols over on Jan. 7, cops initially said that there were two separate confrontations—that he ran from police, and that after complaining of shortness of breath, he was hospitalized.

But soon, the family of Nichols, who lived with his mother in Memphis, started crying foul. And the shocking picture of a bloody and battered Nichols in the hospital that they shared started gaining public attention.

Then, an upswell of shock and rage shook Memphis as the family obtained Crump, a legendary civil rights attorney, and compared—after being allowed to view the video ahead of the public—the man’s beating to that of Rodney King.

Nichols had also asked what he did wrong on the tape, according to family, and had been beaten yards from his mother’s home.

His last words: “He calls for his mom,” said Crump. “Three times: ‘Mom.’”

On Monday, Nichols’ mom RowVaughn Wells described her son as “damn near” perfect.

“Our son ran because he was scared for his life,” Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, added. “And when you see the video, you will see why he was scared.”