Tyre Nichols’ Family Announce Civil Suit Against Memphis, Cops
‘BRUTAL’
The family of Tyre Nichols say they will file a civil lawsuit after the 29-year-old was beaten to death by a group of police officers during a traffic stop in January this year. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced the lawsuit on Monday against the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and the individual officers involved in the traffic stop. Crump and the Nichols family, along with their local counsel, retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse, are expected to provide more details on Wednesday. While five officers were fired and charged over the brutal murder, their supervisor appears to have avoided any accountability for the slaying, according to the latest reports. March documents revealed Lt. DeWayne Smith, who was on the scene as Nichols was repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit with batons, retired with full benefits the day before he was set to be fired.