Tyre Nichols’ Family Attorney Suggests More Cops Should Face Charges

Read it at CNN
The attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family wants prosecutors to consider charging more cops in connection with his death. Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said new video of five police officers beating Nichols also showed other unnamed officers walk past. “We do think there was some other officers there that should have been charged, not just these five,” Crump told CNN. “How heartbreaking was it when he was handcuffed there on the ground moaning and everybody was walking around so nonchalantly, as if this was just business as usual?”