Tyre Nichols’ Official Autopsy Confirms He Died From Blunt Force Trauma
‘SENSELESS’
The medical examiner’s autopsy report for Tyre Nichols shows he died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma, according to attorneys for Nichols’ family. The results are “highly consistent” with those of the independent autopsy the family conducted in January, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci added. The report also lists Nichols’ blood alcohol level as 0.049 percent, according to ABC News, well underneath Tennessee’s legal driving limit of 0.08. Nichols’ family were briefed on the autopsy results Wednesday, nearly four months after he was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told the family that the full autopsy will be released to the public in the near future. “We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide,” Crump and Romanucci said in a statement. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”