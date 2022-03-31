Washington State Man Beat Woman to Death With Set of Bongo Drums, Cops Say
BRUTAL
A Washington state man on a five-day meth bender was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating a woman to death with, among other things, a set of bongo drums. That’s according to court documents cited by Seattle NBC affiliate KING 5, which identified the suspect as 41-year-old Tyrone Bernard Wells Jr. According to the outlet, Wells confessed to cops that he killed Randee Leeann Rios, 32, while staying over at her house on Sunday. Wells said he acted on a “premeditation” to kill her, police said. When he got there, Wells reportedly said he felt unsure about going through with it but in the morning, he decided to act on the plan. He first tapped Rios on the head with a battery charger, then went at her with a hatchet, after which he picked up the bongos and began hitting her with those, according to court filings. When he realized Rios was still alive, Wells allegedly landed the final, lethal blows with a pair of bolt cutters. A fundraiser for Rios’ funeral expenses has so far raised a little less than $1,500.