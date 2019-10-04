CHEAT SHEET
JUSTICE
Second Man Found Guilty in Murder of 9-Year-Old Tyshawn Lee
A second reputed Chicago gang member who was suspected of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015 was found guilty of murder on Friday, The Chicago Sun-Times reports. Corey Morgan was found guilty after nine hours of deliberation by the jury. A separate trial on Thursday found the suspected gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, guilty of first-degree murder. Boone-Doty allegedly lured Lee away from a park in November 2015 and shot him in an alley across the street. Prosecutors claimed Morgan was an accomplice to the killing and one of the drivers of a gang feud that led to Lee’s murder. Witnesses claimed Morgan and others in the Terrordome street gang said family members of the Killa Ward gang were fair game after his brother was killed in a Killa Ward shooting. Lee’s father was reportedly a high-ranking member in the Killa Ward gang.