Tyson Foods Heir Arrested for Drunkenly Breaking Into Stranger’s Home
UNINVITED
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson found himself behind bars on Sunday after he allegedly entered Arkansas woman’s unlocked home and was caught sleeping in her bed. The homeowner reportedly found him lounging in a back room, drunk and unclothed, around 2 a.m. Tyson, who was fashioned as a protege by his father and grandfather who founded and operated the meat conglomerate, was discovered reeking of alcohol with his clothes in front of the bed, according to a police report. Police then tried to speak with Tyson but couldn’t as he wasn’t able to verbally respond, with authorities noting that his movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated. After briefly speaking with police, he then reportedly attempted to lay back down and return to sleep. The 32-year-old faces charges for public intoxication and criminal trespassing, according to the Washington County Department of Corrections.