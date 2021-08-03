Tyson Foods Requires All 120,000 Workers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
In an effort to fight against the deadly Delta variant, Tyson Foods announced that all 120,000 members of its U.S. workforce must get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1. “We did not take this decision lightly,” said Chief Executive Donnie King, adding that only half of the company’s employees are currently vaccinated. “It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.” Tyson officers and executives should be vaccinated by Sept. 24, according to the company’s plan. Officer workers must get both jabs by Oct. 1, and all other employees should be vaccinated a month later. New hire will be required to start work already vaccinated. Exceptions can be made on religious or medical grounds, the company said.