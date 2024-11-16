Tyson-Paul Streamers Get an Unexpected, Pre-Match Butt View
A pre-match interview of Mike Tyson came to an unexpected conclusion Friday night, with Netflix cameras capturing the former heavyweight champion from behind without his boxing shorts on. After wrapping up a backstage interview with his son, Amir, by saying he predicted a “vicious win,” Tyson turned and walked away, the showing more than the public is used to seeing from him.
Tyson is having his first sanctioned fight in nearly twenty years against YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul. Unsurprisingly, the encounter has seen a good deal of hype, with yesterday’s face-off at weigh-in resulting in Tyson slapping Paul. Netflix is streaming the match-up, though its high-profile foray into live sports hasn’t all going smoothly, with abundant complaints about buffering and error screens. The match is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was preceded by several undercard bouts, with the earlier ones shown on YouTube.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT