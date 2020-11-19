Tyson Suspends Pork Plant Bosses Who Allegedly Bet on Employees Catching COVID

Read it at CBS 2
Tyson Foods has suspended the managers of a pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, accused of putting down cash in a pool betting on how many workers would catch COVID-19 in the spring. More than 1,000 Tyson employees were infected before the plant shut down in April, and the managers required COVID-positive employees to report to the factory, according to the lawsuit. Former Attorney General Eric Holder has been contracted to investigate the matter. Tyson Foods CEO Dean Banks said in a statement, “If these claims are confirmed, we’ll take all measures necessary to root out and remove this disturbing behavior from our company.”