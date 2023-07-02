CHEAT SHEET
Tyson Adds Antibiotics to Some ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ Chicken
Tyson’s reintroducing an ingredient to some of its “no antibiotics ever” chicken: antibiotics. The company told The Wall Street Journal it would drop the labeling from some of its chicken products as it introduces antibiotics that supposedly aren’t important to humans. Those antibiotics, ionophores, help control a disease found in poultry, according to the Journal. Public health officials have cautioned against antibiotics in food products, fearing they interfere with treatments necessary to address human illnesses. “We base our decisions on sound science and an evolving understanding of the best practices impacting our customers, consumers and the animals in our care,” a spokesperson said.