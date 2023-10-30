Score 20% Off U Beauty’s Cult-Favorite Resurfacing Compound
If you’re looking to streamline your beauty routine without compromising the results of your current skincare lineup, U Beauty’s potent and hassle-free products will not disappoint. While some love the ritual of a multi-step skincare routine, others prefer a lower-maintenance approach—including U Beauty’s founder Tina Chen Craig, who doesn’t believe you need a 13-step regimen to achieve peak results. The brand’s patent-pending Siren encapsulation technology ensures optimal delivery and absorption of active ingredients by identifying the areas of the skin that are damaged and fine-tuning the dispersion of the treatment to the regions that are in most need of repair. If you have yet to try the beauty editor-approved brand, now is a great time to find out what the hype is about because you can score 20 percent off sitewide (excluding holiday sets and subscriptions) on your first order.
U Beauty
If you’re not sure where to start, opt for U Beauty’s bestselling Resurfacing Compound, formulated to visibly brighten, tighten, and smooth the skin within just three to six days. To rejuvenate your lips, The Plasma Lip Compound works to plump and hydrate with its key ingredients, alpha hydroxy acid, and shea butter. Another great option is the newly launched Super Tinted Hydrator for a burst of moisture, a luminous glow, and a wash of coverage—without the heavy foundation feel. Whichever product you go with, you really can’t go wrong with anything from U Beauty’s roster.
