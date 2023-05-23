U-Haul Driver Detained After Crashing Close to White House
‘MAY HAVE INTENTIONALLY’
A U-Haul driver was taken into custody Monday night after crashing their vehicle into security barriers at Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, the Secret Service confirmed. The details of the incident are unclear but Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Tuesday morning that a preliminary investigation revealed the driver “may have intentionally struck the security barriers.” The incident happened just prior to 10 p.m. on Monday, a statement from the Secret Service confirmed. “Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street,” the statement said. No injuries were reported “and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation.” Road closures were in effect along with pedestrian walkways. K9s and a robot unit were used to check the truck, which was subsequently given the all clear, however the driver will be charged by the United States Park Police with investigative support from the Secret Service, Guglielmi said. “I was walking home from my run on the mall and went through the barricade maybe 20 seconds before they hit the first time,” a witness, who posted video of the alleged incident, told Fox on Twitter. “After they rammed it the second time I decided it was time to get the hell out of there.”