A 24-year-old figure skater was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic team a year after losing his parents in a plane crash. Maxim Naumov, son of the 1994 World Figure Skating pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, is one of three men representing the U.S. at the upcoming Milan Winter Olympic Games. He is joined by Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev. “We did it! God is good. Every day, year after year, we talked about the Olympics. It means so much in our family, and it’s what I’ve been thinking about since I’m five years old,” he said at the team announcement event in St. Louis on Sunday. “So I can’t say into words how much this means to me.” Just last week, Naumov broke down in tears after honoring his parents at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He held up a photo of himself as a three-year-old boy flanked by his parents. “Sharing the vulnerability with the audience and me feeling their energy back has been something I remember for the rest of my life,” he told reporters. Naumov’s parents were among the figure skating players and coaches who died when an American Airlines flight collided with a U.S. Army helicopter outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. The tragic crash claimed 67 lives.
U-Haul Plows Into Crowd at Anti-Iranian Regime Protest
The driver of a U-Haul truck that barreled into a crowd at an anti-Iranian regime rally in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon is in custody. Video from the scene near the federal building in Westwood shows protesters swarming the truck and breaking its windows before police removed a man from the vehicle and took him into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported. Some protesters tried to punch him during the fracas. One person was struck by the U-Haul truck and was treated by a rescue ambulance at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily Beast. No significant injuries have been reported, and no one was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. The incident is under active investigation. L.A. Police Capt. Richard Gabaldon told the Times that authorities believe the incident began after an altercation within the crowd and that it was not politically motivated. The Times reported that the side of the U-Haul said, “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH.” Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic’s clerical regime and crippling economic conditions. The regime has governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Iranian Shah, who himself had been installed in 1953 after a CIA-backed coup overthrew a democratically elected prime minister.
Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez died in a plane crash on his way to Medellín on Saturday. He was expected to perform at a concert that night. The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff and erupted in flames. All six people on board the plane, which included the pilot, co-pilot, and three members of Jiménez’s team, were killed. The other victims were identified as Captain Hernando Torres, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Oscar Marin, Jefferson Osorio, and Weisman Mora. Jiménez was a prominent música artist known for songs like “Aventurero,” “Guaro (Remix),” and “Por Qué la Envidia.” He recently shared on a podcast that he had recurring dreams about dying in a plane crash. His stepdaughter Camila Jiménez paid tribute to him on social media after his death, saying: “I love you dad. You don’t know how much it hurts me to see your videos and for you not to be here.”
Kelly Clarkson gave a rare peek at her family life in a recent Q&A segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s YouTube channel. She revealed that her children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, often sleep in the same bed as her. “There’s been a lot for our family recently,” Clarkson admitted, adding that their two dogs typically join them at night. She said the shared bedtime has been “really special” because the “conversations you have during that time are pretty cute.” Her children’s father died last August after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 48. Blackstock and Clarkson were married in 2013 but later divorced in 2020, with the singer citing “irreconcilable differences.” He served as her manager during their marriage, though he was later found to have overcharged Clarkson millions in that role. Right before Blackstock’s death, the American Idol alum canceled the remainder of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children.
Guy Moon, an Emmy-nominated composer best known for his work at Nickelodeon, died of traumatic injuries sustained in a traffic collision on Jan. 8. He was 63. Moon worked on several animated shows on Nickelodeon, including Danny Phantom and SpongeBob SquarePants. He was nominated for Outstanding Music and Lyrics at the 2004 Emmys for his song “Wish Come True!” from The Fairly OddParents. His family announced his death on his Facebook page, saying: “As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life. He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.” The composer’s frequent collaborator and Emmy co-nominee Butch Hartman, who created The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, also paid tribute to Moon on his Instagram, calling him “my friend. My brother. My family.” Moon is survived by his wife and three children.
Nicola Peltz Beckham started the new year by deleting Instagram posts featuring her husband’s side of the family. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old actress’s Instagram no longer features photos with her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s relatives. One notable deleted post is a photo with Victoria Beckham, 51, from 2024, which the actress shared for her 50th birthday, captioned: “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil Victoria Beckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.” Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola Beckham have allegedly been feuding with Victoria and David, 50, Beckham after a rumored clash at the younger couple’s 2022 wedding. In December, the family unfollowed each other, with Brooklyn’s brother, Cruz, 20, coming to his parents’ defense, writing that his “mum and dad would never unfollow their son,” and that “They woke up blocked.” On Jan. 8, The Sun reported that Brooklyn had sent his parents a legal notice requesting that they only contact him through his lawyers and not tag him in social media posts. In a New Year’s Eve post, David shared a recap of 2025 featuring all of his children except Brooklyn, but followed it with an Instagram story showing a photo of himself with his oldest son when he was young, writing, “I love you all so much.”
An employee of Hilton’s third-party valet company, Towne Park, posted a TikTok video warning that ICE was present at a hotel in Dallas and was fired later that same day. “I just wanted to give a warning to y’all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” Gia, 20, said in a video posted Wednesday, acknowledging that she could get fired for the post. On Thursday, Gia told The Dallas Morning News that her manager asked her to take down the video, and when she refused, she was fired for violating Towne Park‘s social media policy. The 20-year-old did not provide her last name to the Morning News. In a statement to the outlet, Towne Park said that the employee “violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company.” A Hilton Anatole spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the individual was “not a Hilton employee.” The Daily Beast has contacted Towne Park for further comment. The incident comes after Hilton Hotels removed a Minnesota hotel from its system after it allegedly refused to accommodate ICE agents amid increased federal immigration enforcement activity in the region. Protests broke out across the country following the shooting of mother of three Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.
Eighties pop legends Duran Duran paid their respects to 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good during a concert in Sacramento, California, on Friday. Frontman Simon Le Bon took a moment to dedicate the band’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World” to Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Amid the Trump Administration’s repeated insults toward Good, her widow, Becca Good, has shared that “kindness radiated out of” her late wife. A video of Duran Duran’s tribute to Good was uploaded to Threads. In it, Le Bon is shown addressing the ICE killing before beginning the song. “This song is dedicated to the memory of Renee Good,” he began, to audience applause. “We believe that people in this world have a right to live their lives in peace and lives of freedom and happiness in their own country,” Le Bon told the crowd. “For all the ordinary people in this world, we wish upon you an ordinary world.”
Tom Cherones, the director and producer best known for his work on the classic 1990s sitcom Seinfeld, has died at 86. A spokesperson for the family shared that Cherones died on Jan. 5 at his home in Florence, Oregon, with Alzheimer’s disease. Cherones worked on 81 of Seinfeld‘s first 86 episodes during the show’s first five years, beginning in May 1990 with a directing credit on the series’ second episode, “The Stakeout.” His directorial style involved multi-camera setups that provided a more cinematic look than most contemporary sitcoms, which played a key role in the series’ more experimental episodes, like “The Contest” and “The Chinese Restaurant.” Cherones was also known among the Seinfeld cast and crew for wearing Hawaiian-style shirts on set. He appeared in one episode of the show—season four’s “The Pilot”—playing the character of “the director.” Cherones received six Emmy nominations during his time on the series and shared the 1993 award for outstanding comedy series with showrunners Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Outside of Seinfeld, his credits included Ellen, Desperate Housewives, General Hospital, Growing Pains, and Ladies Man.
Authorities in St. Louis are warning the community about a mysterious group of loose monkeys running amok. The St. Louis Animal Care and Control Division said on Friday that it is unsure of where the monkeys came from, but that exotic animals are not permitted in the city. “This is the first time we’ve had a situation dealing with monkeys at large in the city of St. Louis,” said Justen Hauser, the Environmental Health Bureau Chief of the city’s health department. Hauser said in a press update that they do not know how many monkeys are loose, but that multiple have been sighted near a park in northern St. Louis. The city zoo identified the loose primates as vervet monkeys, also known as green monkeys for their grayish-green fur. Hauser advised people not to approach the animals if they see them, stressing that they “can be intelligent, but also unpredictable.” He added that the monkeys will be trapped by animal experts once they are located. “We have engaged with multiple partners across, so that once the location of the monkeys is confirmed, those agencies that are properly trained and equipped can work to capture the monkeys,” Hauser said.