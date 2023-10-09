CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U2 and Bono Change Lyrics in Tribute to Victims of Israel Massacre
‘STARS OF DAVID’
Read it at Variety
U2 lead singer Bono changed the lyrics to one of the band’s songs–“Pride (In the Name of Love)”–in a performance on Sunday in tribute to victims of the massacre at an Israeli music festival. “Early morning, October 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky. Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride,” he sang. The original lyrics referenced a “Memphis sky” and referred to Martin Luther King Jr, but, “in the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable,” Bono told the crowd. “Our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence.”