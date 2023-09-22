UAW Files Labor Complaint After Tim Scott Said He’d Fire Striking Workers
TIME TO LAWYER UP
The United Auto Workers union has filed a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) after the 2024 hopeful told companies to simply fire workers who went on strike—as the UAW currently is at three of America’s largest car manufacturers. “I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike,” Scott said Monday during a campaign event. “He said, you strike, you're fired. Simple concept to me to the extent that we can use that once again.” Union President Shawn Fain submitted the complaint, arguing that the comments violated federal labor law. “Telling workers they’ll be fired for striking is violating federal labor law, and that’s not something becoming of a senator,” Fain said.