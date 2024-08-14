UAW Files Labor Charges After Musk Interviews ‘Scab’ Trump
COMEUPPANCE
The United Auto Workers has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump after Trump applauded Musk for firing striking workers on his X space on Monday night, according to a post by the union’s X account. “I mean, I look at what you do,” Trump said during the space. “You walk in, you say, You want to quit? They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone.” Tesla and SpaceX have both fired workers attempting to unionize. Trump has also fired striking workers during the construction of his Trump Tower in the 1980s. “Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act,” the union explained. “When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “When we say Trump stands against everything our union stands for, this is what we mean.” The complaints have not been published on the National Labor Relations Board’s website at the time of publishing.