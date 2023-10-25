CHEAT SHEET
    UAW Reaches Tentative Deal With Ford That Could Help End Auto Strike

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members.

    REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

    The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative agreement with Ford—a deal that could help put an end to the largest strike in its history against Ford and two other large American car manufacturers: Stellantis and General Motors. If approved by UAW’s Ford workers, the agreement would increase wages by 25% (including cost-of-living adjustments that would boost the total increase to 30% over the life of the contract, according to The Washington Post). “We told Ford to pony up—and they did,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a recorded address posted on the union’s social media profiles. “We made history.”

