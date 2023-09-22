UAW Strike Is Now Expanding to 38 Stellantis and GM Facilities
NEW WALKOUTS
The United Auto Workers strike will now stretch to all parts distribution facilities at Stellantis and General Motors if a deal is not agreed on by 12 p.m. ET Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said. Ford is not included in the expanded strike, as Fain said the company had progressed in its negotiations. According to The New York Times, the new walkouts cover 38 locations across 20 states, a significant increase from the three Stellantis, GM, and Ford plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri. “We will shut down parts distribution centers until those two companies come to their senses and come to the bargaining table,” Fain said. The strike has led to mass layoffs at Ford and GM, which are expected to worsen as the union pushes for a 40 percent increase in wages and improved working conditions. The union is paying striking employees $500 per week through its $825 million fund, while car manufacturers are forfeiting tens of millions of dollars in revenue every day.