UAW Reaches Tentative Agreement With GM
MAKING A DEAL
Leaders from the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with General Motors, the last of the Big Three automakers still in negotiations, sources familiar with the situation told The Washington Post on Monday morning. It comes just two days after UAW expanded its strike at GM to a fourth assembly plant with nearly 4,000 additional members walking out. CNN reported that the agreement is expected to be similar to the deals publicly announced by Ford and Stellantis, which includes an 11 percent raise in top hourly wage rates, additional pay increases of 14 percent during the 4.5-year contract term, and a cost-of-living protection. The UAW went on strike on Sept. 15 and finalized agreements with Ford and Stellantis on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, respectively. All three tentative contracts will need to be voted on by UAW members before they are enacted, opening the door for a continuation of the strike if at least one is not agreed upon.