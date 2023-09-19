UAW Will Widen Strike on Friday if Negotiations Continue to Drag
BUCKLE UP
The United Auto Workers union will call on more of its members to walk off their jobs Friday if it doesn’t see more progress in ongoing negotiations with Detroit’s “Big Three” car manufacturers, according to union President Shawn Fain. Currently, there are 12,700 workers at Stellantis’ Toledo Jeep Plant, Ford’s Michigan Assembly and GM’s Wentzville Assembly on strike. The union’s contracts expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and if negotiations over wage increases, tiered pay structures and a proposed 32-hour work week do not move forward, more workers will cease their duties. “We're not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out. I have been clear with the Big Three every step of the way,” he said in s video posted to social media. “And I'm going to be crystal clear again right now. If we don't make serious progress by noon on Friday, Sept. 22, more locals will be called on to stand up and join the strike.”