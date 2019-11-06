UH OH
Uber Accused of Stealing Millions From Drivers in Class Action Lawsuit
Uber drivers in New York have accused the the ride-hailing company of stealing millions of dollars from them over the course of four years in a class action lawsuit filed Wednesday that could involve as many as 96,000 drivers. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance, the plaintiff in the suit, alleges that the company deducted sales tax, a workers’ compensation surcharge, and its own service fee from drivers’ pay, which the group alleges undercut wages. Uber acknowledged underpaying drivers in 2017.
The same day, protesting Uber drivers gathered outside the California homes of venture capitalist Bill Gurley and Garrett Camp, one of the company’s early investors and a co-founder, respectively. Both are expected to reap massive returns on their shares in the company as the mandatory post-IPO lockup period for its stock ends.